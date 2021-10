Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Everyone has seen the dire headlines that basically boil down to workers refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and getting fired. “NY hospitals remove hordes of anti-vax workers who defied mandate” read one dramatic headline from the New York Post. But all the interest surrounding the very small percentage of people who’d rather be out of work than protect themselves from an infectious and potentially deadly disease obscures an important detail: The vaccine mandates are working, which means that people are getting vaccinated and staying employed. But, as we have learned, for many people the facts don’t really matter very much when it comes to most things COVID-related.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO