Man Accused of Killing 3 in Md. Wanted to Confront Pharmacist Brother on Vaccines: Court Documents

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found slumped over a log in the Susquehanna River near Port Deposit. A kayaker found Rene Reyes Carranza, 48, of Street, Maryland, on Tuesday morning slumped over a log on the Cecil County side of the river, just off Route 222. Troopers made contact with the kayaker at 9:30 a.m. and saw Carranza’s body was partially in the water and slumped over the log, which was completely submerged near an embankment. Investigators found no signs of obvious trauma on Carranza’s body, and there was no indication of violence or foul play in the area where he was found, police said. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for any autopsy. Police are looking for Carranza’s vehicle, a 2006 black Honda Ridgeline with Maryland tags. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Maryland State Police’s North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO