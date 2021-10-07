Big Rog “Caught Ya”! Doing Something Good!
Mila Garza has been growing her hair out since she was born, so her parents were surprised when she told them she wanted to cut it all off. The Texas six-year-old decided she wanted to donate her hair to help someone fighting cancer. “It’s a special moment, she actually came up to us and said that she wanted to do this, to donate her hair,” says Mila’s father, Robert Garza. “You don’t expect a six year old to make a decision like that.”b975.com
