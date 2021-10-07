Big Rog “Caught Ya”! Doing Something Good!

Do something lovely for someone else. Pick up a treat for someone you love, reach out to a neighbor who may need some help, pay more than the standard tip for excellent service with a note written on the bill expressing your appreciation for good service, and tell someone dressed well they look great! Extending these random acts of kindness makes us feel better about our nature and increases self-esteem. It also can relieve anxiety about the misfortune of others. Lastly, extending these gestures of niceness helps us see the world as a more generous place and contributes to making life better.

