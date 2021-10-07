CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drama Booster Club's Teen Boosters premier their movie “Heart of the Woods” Oct. 22

Yes Weekly
 5 days ago

GREENSBORO, NC- The Drama Booster Club’s Teen Boosters are proud to present their first film, Heart of the Woods. Which path will you choose? Follow Luna St. James on a terrifying adventure to find the truth. As her partner, you make the decisions which will unravel the secrets of the wood. With 8 possible endings, will you discover the fate of the missing people, or will the hunter become the hunted? You decide.

A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011 by Erinn Dearth, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
