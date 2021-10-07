Drama Booster Club's Teen Boosters premier their movie “Heart of the Woods” Oct. 22
GREENSBORO, NC- The Drama Booster Club’s Teen Boosters are proud to present their first film, Heart of the Woods. Which path will you choose? Follow Luna St. James on a terrifying adventure to find the truth. As her partner, you make the decisions which will unravel the secrets of the wood. With 8 possible endings, will you discover the fate of the missing people, or will the hunter become the hunted? You decide.www.yesweekly.com
