FOX Sports Films Announces New Original Documentary THE RACE: QUEST FOR BASEBALL’S MVP TITLE
LOS ANGELES – With the MLB Postseason heating up, FOX Sports Films, in association with Major League Baseball, announces a new original documentary showcasing one of the sport’s most hotly contended MVP title races in memory. THE RACE: QUEST FOR BASEBALL’S MVP TITLE, premieres Sunday, Oct. 10 at midnight ET/9:00 PM PT, immediately following coverage of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox on FS1.www.foxsports.com
Comments / 0