Update 1.49 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. There have been various reports of servers being down for many players, and along with this, it has been added to Xbox Game Pass as well, so there are naturally numerous amounts of bugs to fix this time around. Some of the fixes are for basic bugs, but some of the biggest ones include not requiring a Square Enix Members requirement in order to play multiplayer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO