Madison Heights, MI

Councilmember resigns over new social media policy in Madison Heights

By Andy Kozlowski
candgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON HEIGHTS — Madison Heights City Councilmember Kymm Clark has resigned from the City Council, following the adoption of a social media policy for elected officials. The policy prohibits elected officials from restricting access to online groups when those groups feature the discussion of “city business,” such as recent developments or issues up for vote. The policy applies to all forms of social media, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, message boards such as Reddit, and more.

