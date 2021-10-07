Joe Burrow Credits A.J. Green For Helping Him Get Acclimated to Life in the NFL
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Boomer Esiason. They broke down film, talked about football, commercials and the future. Esiason asked Burrow who the most influential person in the locker room last season that helped him get to the next level. The second-year quarterback quickly responded, crediting A.J. Green for helping him get adjusted to life in the NFL.www.yardbarker.com
