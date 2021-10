As the dust settles on the last week of the NFL season before the onset of Bye Weeks, teams are starting to form an identity through their schemes and tendencies. In Week 5, 12 of the 16 games surpassed their set point total, as the ageless veteran Tom Brady tossed five touchdown passes to dismantle the Miami Dolphins, while second-year quarterback Justin Herbert racked up five total touchdowns to lead the Chargers in a massive comeback win over the Cleveland Browns. Arizona remains the league's only undefeated team, the Las Vegas Raiders have quickly fizzled out, and the Detroit Lions continue to suffer last-second defeat.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO