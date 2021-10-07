AZ Gov and GOP Legislature Risked Students’ Health for Their Political Agenda
AZ Gov and GOP Legislature Risked Students’ Health for Their Political Agenda. Before the start of the school year, I was optimistic about what the new academic year would look like for our students and educators. As more Arizonans became vaccinated, I started to see the light at the end of the tunnel and a potential return to normalcy. However, before the school year even started, it became abundantly clear that we were in a worse position than before.blogforarizona.net
Comments / 15