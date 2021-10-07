CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AWH and Edie Parker Launches Latest Pre-Roll Collection in Massachusetts

Three Flower by Edie Parker pre-roll offerings are now exclusively available at Ascend Boston; the product line will expand to Illinois by early November. NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically-integrated cannabis operator, and Edie Parker, a luxury fashion brand known for its vintage-inspired clutches and handbags, today announced the debut of Flower by Edie Parker pre-rolls in Massachusetts. In May, AWH and Edie Parker announced an exclusive wholesale licensing agreement to bring Flower by Edie Parker products to emerging adult-use markets in Massachusetts and Illinois. The coveted West Coast brand first expanded beyond California earlier in March by launching sales in Colorado.

www.salamancapress.com

