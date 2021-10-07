Joaquin Phoenix Is Open to ‘Joker’ Sequel, If It Happens

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix debuted a unique half-shaved head on the red carpet for a new movie. At the New York Film Festival, the 46-year-old decided to show off the buzzed hair look with long hair on the side. C'mon, C'mon is the new movie that he was having a Q+A for during the event. Phoenix is playing a radio journalist that's traveling across the country with his nephew. Gabby Hoffman will also be in the movie alongside the Joker star. But, in a surprising twist, Phoenix actually sheared his hair for Disappointment Blvd and this is just how it's growing out right now. Check out a look at the new hairdo down below:

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO