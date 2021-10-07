Joaquin Phoenix Is Open to ‘Joker’ Sequel, If It Happens
Joaquin Phoenix is open to another Joker movie in the future, but is unsure whether or not it will happen. Back in 2019, Joker exploded at the box office, grossing $1.074 billion and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. It was also critically acclaimed, earning 11 nominations at the Academy Awards, including a win for Phoenix for Best Actor. After the movie's monstrous release, talks of a sequel were naturally springing up. But don't hold your breath — according to Phoenix, there's no follow-up in development.
