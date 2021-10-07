CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joaquin Phoenix Is Open to ‘Joker’ Sequel, If It Happens

By Claire Epting
 5 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix is open to another Joker movie in the future, but is unsure whether or not it will happen. Back in 2019, Joker exploded at the box office, grossing $1.074 billion and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. It was also critically acclaimed, earning 11 nominations at the Academy Awards, including a win for Phoenix for Best Actor. After the movie’s monstrous release, talks of a sequel were naturally springing up. But don’t hold your breath — according to Phoenix, there’s no follow-up in development.

ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

