Sodesco has announced that pre-orders for Monster Crown, the Pokémon-like monster collecting game from developer Studio Aurum, will go live on Nintendo Switch today. The game's been in the works for some time now, with a Kickstarter campaign going live back in 2018, and we actually shared an exclusive look at some of the game's monsters shortly afterwards. Now, we're just weeks away from seeing the game land on Switch, with a 12 October release date locked in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO