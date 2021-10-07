Mon Amour Arrives October 14 - News

With October finally rolling around, so does the craze of horror games. With the explosion of PC horror games having passed, there are still many who play and enjoy them regularly. Titles like Amnesia: The Dark Descent released in 2010 is certainly a big reason why the genre was so popular. With many more horror games following, one stood out amongst them all at the time. Slender: The Eight Pages was released in 2012 with much success and wide acclaim. While a fairly simple unity game, the Slenderman had promised to be something more. A year later, Blue Isle Studios would join Parsec Productions in creating Slender: The Arrival. Released now over 8 years ago, the title took the titular character and placed it into a much larger world. After a multitude of console ports, including the Nintendo Switch in 2019, the Slenderman game is finally headed to mobile.

