Mon Amour Arrives October 14 - News

By Jumpin
 5 days ago

Developer Onion Games announced Mon Amour will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on October 14 for $8.99 / €7.99 / £6.99 / 980 yen. here’s a 99 percent chance you’ll instantly die as soon as you press start… that’s Mon Amour!. Welcome to our pastel-colored, world...

Insta-death kissing-action game Mon Amour hitting Switch next week

Onion Games is about to put its insta-death kissing-action game Mon Amour on Switch, the developer announced today. The title is slated for an October 14 launch. Here’s an overview of Mon Amour, courtesy of Onion Games:. There’s a 99% chance you’ll instantly die as soon as you press start…...
Supernatural RPG Echo Generation Arrives In Late October

The role-playing supernatural adventure game Echo Generation is coming just in time for Halloween. The coming-of-age tale of two siblings investigating an alien encounter blasts off to Xbox consoles and PC on October 21. We last saw Echo Generation during the 2020 Xbox Games Showcase, and it was later playable...
Mini Teases ‘Something Thrilling’ Will Arrive This October

Mini’s product lineup is feeling a bit stale, but the brand is at an odd inflection point as consumers continue to choose crossovers and SUVs over sedans and coupes. That’s not great for Mini’s lineup of small vehicles, and the transition to electrified propulsion isn’t helping either – it does offer the all-electric SE. However, the company is preparing “Something Thrilling” for October, though we have no idea what it could be.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Arrives in November - News

ZeniMax Online Studios announced the Deadlands DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online will launch for PC and Google Stadia on November 1, and for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on November 16. "In the upcoming DLC, The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands, you can experience...
Echoes of Mana Arrives in Spring 2022 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer WFS announced the action RPG, Echoes of Mana, will launch for iOS and Android in spring 2022. View the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Echoes of Mana is an all-stars game featuring characters from previous Mana...
Dragon Quest Composer Koichi Sugiyama Dies at 90 Years Old - News

The official Dragon Quest blog has posted an obituary for Dragon Quest composer Koichi Sugiyama. He passed away on September 30 at age 90 due to septic shock. Sugiyama composed over 500 songs for the Dragon Quest series, starting with the original game in 1986. His last game he worked on is the upcoming Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.
Arcade Paradise Delayed to Spring 2022 - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive have delayed Arcade Paradise from 2021 to Spring 2022. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. View a new trailer for the game below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Welcome...
Slender: The Arrival Coming to Mobile This October

With October finally rolling around, so does the craze of horror games. With the explosion of PC horror games having passed, there are still many who play and enjoy them regularly. Titles like Amnesia: The Dark Descent released in 2010 is certainly a big reason why the genre was so popular. With many more horror games following, one stood out amongst them all at the time. Slender: The Eight Pages was released in 2012 with much success and wide acclaim. While a fairly simple unity game, the Slenderman had promised to be something more. A year later, Blue Isle Studios would join Parsec Productions in creating Slender: The Arrival. Released now over 8 years ago, the title took the titular character and placed it into a much larger world. After a multitude of console ports, including the Nintendo Switch in 2019, the Slenderman game is finally headed to mobile.
Monomals is a Rhythm Puzzle Platformer, Launches for Switch on October 21 - News

Publisher Rogue Games and developer PICOMY announced the rhythm puzzle platformer, Monomals, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via eShop on October 21. There’s a big music contest going on amongst the world’s best animal DJs! Armed with a big fishing rod and a plug, go fishing in deep waters to help the DJs catch all of the Monomals, and create your very own music in the MonoMaker!
Cosmic Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Feardemic and developer King’s Pleasure have announced action-adventures game, Cosmic, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022. View the reveal trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. In Cosmic, the player controls...
Kissing Across the Flappy Skies in Mon Amour Release Date Trailer

A couple years back Flappy Bird was insanely popular for a couple weeks before falling off the radar, but it definitely made an impact. A good one-button game is hard to do, and while Flappy Bird may not have been a gameplay revolution is still left room for a lot of technique in attacking the endlessly scrolling procession of warp pipes. It was a nice little time-waster, and that a game could be as little as a couple long didn’t hurt either. Still, there was room for more in the design and now Mon Amour is taking a crack at seeing what else the flappy game can do. Mon Amour is a one-button adventure about saving not only the princess but 64 of her subjects by flapping through a gauntlet of hazards, freeing everyone with a kiss.
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Reportedly Mentioned in Rockstar Launcher - News

It was rumored Rockstar Games was developing remasters for three classic Grand Theft Auto titles - Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas - and recently Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was rated in Korea. It was also reported to have a release sometime in November.
Alan Wake Remastered Rated for Switch in Europe - News

Alan Wake Remastered dropped for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam earlier this month. Absent from the list of platforms is the Nintendo Switch. However, it was rated for Nintendo's hybrid console in Brazil last month. The remaster has once again been...
Shenmue the Animation Gest First Look Trailer - News

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll have released a first look trailer for Shenmue the Animation. The animated series is produced Telecom Animation Film. It is a 13 episode animated series based on Sega's Shenmue video game series. View the first look trailer below:. Shenmue the Animation will premiere in 2022. A...
Dead by Daylight Dev Potentially Developing AAA Xbox Exclusive - News

Behaviour Interactive, the developer best known for Dead by Daylight, potentially is working on a new AAA game exclusive for Xbox and PC. A LinkedIn profile spotted via Twitter reveals the studio has been working on an unannounced AAA game for the Xbox One and PC since August 2019. The employee is working as a level designer and mentions the game is using Unreal Engine 4.
Nintendo Continually Working to Improve Joy-Con Drift - News

Nintendo Technology Development Division General Manager Toru Yamashita during the latest Ask the Developer was asked about improvements made to Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller's analogue sticks to try to combat drift. "Joy-Con controllers have lots of different features, so we've been continuing to make improvements that may not always be...
