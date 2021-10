Are you ready to head into a deep, dark forest, as a deeper, darker story begins to play out? It’s time for a Creepy Tale to unfold on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Available to purchase for £8.39, fully downloadable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S from there out, is Creepy Tale from No Gravity Games. Telling a narrative that focuses on a world in which the darkest of evils have found a foot-hold in a once-calm and super peaceful forest, Creepy Tale casts you as a young boy on the hunt for his brother; a sibling who has become lost in the world, taken by that same evil.

