We are seven weeks through the 2021 high school football season. And we've had enough time to see the cream rise to the top. Only two undefeated teams remain in the Mid-Michigan area. They are Lansing Catholic and Pewamo-Westphalia. And both could be 8-0 when they play each other in Week 9 (the final week of the regular season) at P-W.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO