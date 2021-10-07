CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Pauses Strict Texas Abortion Law

By Carolyn Crist
WebMD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 7, 2021 -- A federal judge has paused the recent Texas abortion law that bans nearly all abortions in the state. Robert Pitman, a federal district court judge in Austin, sided with the Biden administration and granted the Justice Department’s request to halt enforcement of the new law. The Biden administration sued to stop the law, and Pitman’s decision pauses the law while it moves through federal courts, The New York Times reported.

KXAN

Texas abortion law foes target lawmakers’ corporate donors

Foes of Texas’ strict abortion ban are taking aim at companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors, hoping consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against a surge of restrictions. The television and digital ads begun this past week by the groups Corporate Accountability Action and American Bridge 21st Century, the Democratic Party’s opposition […]
Matthew McConaughey reveals how he feels about the Texas abortion ban

Matthew McConaughey is not all right with the Texas abortion ban. How does Matthew McConaughey feel about the Texas abortion law?. McConaughey, an Academy Award-winning actor, recently talked about his run for Texas governor on the “Sway” podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher. McConaughey said he does not support the strict...
A Judge Asked Why Texas Didn’t Enforce Its Own Abortion Ban If It’s “Confident” The Law Is Constitutional

WASHINGTON — During arguments Friday over the Justice Department’s effort to halt Texas’s six-week abortion ban, US District Judge Robert Pitman told the state’s lawyer that he had an “obvious” question. If Texas was so “confident” in the constitutionality of a law that prohibits doctors from performing nearly all abortions...
JD Vance calls pregnancy from rape and incest ‘inconvenient’ as he backs Texas abortion law

Republican candidate JD Vance described a pregnancy following rape or incest as “inconvenient” during an interview where he came out in support of the Texas abortion law.The Senate hopeful from Ohio, and author of Hillbilly Elegy, was asked by Spectrum News this week if women should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term if it was the result of rape or incest.“The question betrays a certain presumption that’s wrong,” Mr Vance said.“It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of...
Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
One Justice Missing and Only One Masked, the Supreme Court Returns

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court returned to its majestic mahogany bench Monday after a pandemic-induced absence of more than 18 months, starting a new term that will include major cases on abortion and gun rights. Monday’s first case, on water rights, was routine. But the courtroom had changed since the...
