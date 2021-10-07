Federal Judge Pauses Strict Texas Abortion Law
Oct. 7, 2021 -- A federal judge has paused the recent Texas abortion law that bans nearly all abortions in the state. Robert Pitman, a federal district court judge in Austin, sided with the Biden administration and granted the Justice Department’s request to halt enforcement of the new law. The Biden administration sued to stop the law, and Pitman’s decision pauses the law while it moves through federal courts, The New York Times reported.www.webmd.com
