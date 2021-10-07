CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webinar: Inside U.S. News Best Hospitals: A Quality Reporting Workshop

US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, U.S. News & World Report expanded its public reporting program to encompass seven additional Procedures & Conditions, including heart attack and stroke, and continued its shift toward objective evaluation of hospitals, by revamping the methodology behind its ranking of rehabilitation hospitals. In this interactive session, the ninth annual quality reporting dialogue, the project team at U.S. News and RTI will discuss recent changes and future directions of Best Hospitals, including the forthcoming debut of Best Hospitals for Maternity and the potential addition of new ratings in 2022. Q&A will give attendees an opportunity to provide feedback on recent methodology changes and potential changes under consideration.

