Jacksonville, TX

Fund raiser to help with funeral expenses for Lianel Rios set for Sat.

By Progress staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuJEt_0cKOA8H000
LIANEL RIOS Facebook photo

CORRECTION: The original version of this has been corrected to reflect the correct provider of the sweet treats.

A fundraiser to help with the funeral expenses for Lianel Rios will take place beginning at noon on Saturday at O'Reilly Auto Parts, 604 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville.

Four-year-old Lianel passed away tragically on Tuesday as a result of an accident inside a home.

Flauta plates, including beans and rice, plus a canned soft drink will be sold for $10 each.

Also available for purchase will be several sweet treats made by Tasty Sweet Treats by AMG.

Churro cheesecake slices ($5), cupcakes ($2.50 each, 6 for $15 or, 12 for $30) and cups of fruit salad ($5) will be featured.

All money raised will go towards Lianel Rios' funeral expenses and expenses the Rios family will incur at this time.

The Rios family has also had to deal with the recent passing of Lianel's dad, Eric.

Comments / 0

 

