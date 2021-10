Photo Courtesy of Nicholas Clark, taken from ODU v Marshall. To say the women’s soccer team at ODU have gotten off to a good start would be an understatement. Quite frankly, it would be disrespectful to the club who have come out absolutely scorching to start the season. The team was able to continue their win streak against Marshall in a game where they dominated from start to finish, ending in an ODU victory 4-0. This extended the clubs win streak overall to six games and was their fourth straight conference victory.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO