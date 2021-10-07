CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schumer announces vote Thursday on deal to extend debt ceiling into December, averting default

By Teaganne Finn, Sahil Kapur, Garrett Haake
AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Senate will vote Thursday night on an agreement to extend the debt limit through early December, temporarily ending a partisan standoff just 11 days before the government's deadline to avert default, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. The deal would raise the limit by $480 billion, which is...

