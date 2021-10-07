CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Alice Cooper Saw Syd Barrett Laugh at Cornflakes: Exclusive

By Bryan Rolli
 5 days ago
Alice Cooper was no stranger to hedonism in his heyday, but even he was shocked by Syd Barrett's drug intake when he met Pink Floyd. The veteran shock-rocker revisits pivotal moments in his life and career in "Who I Really Am: The Diary of a Vampire," the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. In an exclusive excerpt, which you can hear below, Cooper recalls spending time with Pink Floyd while both bands were still making a name for themselves in the late '60s.

