Multiple players called $100k for Bitcoin as the closing price for this year. On-chain indicator and S2F model points to $100k but not much is being said about the technical charts at this time. Although fundamental analysis carries a lot of weight for investors and traders alike, technical indicators are also worth noting. As far as the short-term future of Bitcoin is concerned, the technical charts are pointing at a fruitful journey for Bitcoin within the last months of the year.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO