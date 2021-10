Adam Green, SVP of strategy at Broadsign, joined Cheddar from the DPAA annual Video Everywhere Summit and to discuss how the out-of-home advertising software solutions company has been able to engage and reach consumers amid the pandemic. Green noted that COVID forced a shift away from the typical billboard ad, but despite the reduced traffic, Broadsign was able to meet people where they were "It became a lot more focused, actually. At the height of the pandemic, out-of-home had never been as targeted a medium as that in its entire history," he said.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO