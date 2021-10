You may have come in to contact with podcasts that you like, love, hate and avoid all together. Some are good, some are just ok, and some are bad. What makes a podcast good? Is it the sound quality? An expensive sound system may help with the overall quality but may not create a good podcast. Does having a fine tuned speaking voice help create a good podcast? Having a well spoken host will help the overall quality of a podcast but might not keep all listeners engaged. An important aspect of making a podcast is the ability to convey the subject in an interesting and clear manner.

