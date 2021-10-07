Bossier Art Council: Zombie Walk
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie chat with Jeremy Hefner and Alex Richardson to talk about the Digi music Concert and the Zombie Walk both happing on the same day, October 16th; the Concert will show off some local artists and a creative piece and the Zombie Walk will be full of food, art, and fun. For more information on the Digi, Music Concert visits their Facebook Page @DigiFestSouth, and for more information on the Zombie Walk, visit their Facebook at @sbczombiewalk.www.arklatexhomepage.com
