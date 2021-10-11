CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing with the Stars’ week 3 slugfest: Will season 30’s battle of the sexes lead to outrageous eliminations? [WATCH]

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
I written about how there seems to be a substantial gender gap forming this season on “ Dancing with the Stars ” when it comes to the judges’ scores. After three weeks, almost all of the female celebrities have outscored almost all of the male celebrities. But there also seems to be another gap forming when it comes to the viewer votes. I discussed this and much more with Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare and Cordell Martin . Watch our video slugfest above.

“Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu finished in the bottom two on “ First Elimination ” night despite solid judges’ scores, so it was an easy decision for the judges to save her over Martin Kove that evening. However, Chiu landed in the bottom two again on “ Britney Night ” alongside “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore . This time the judges were split with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli voting to save Moore and only Len Goodman opting for Chiu, resulting in Chiu’s elimination. ( Derek Hough was out this week because of a potential COVID exposure , so he didn’t get to weigh in on this week’s show.)

SEE Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby cleared to return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after COVID recovery: ‘You will see us both back in the ballroom’

But both Chiu and Moore had decent scores: they tied for seventh place out of 14 contestants on “Britney Night.” That means all the men below them on the judges’ leaderboard had more support from viewers voting at home: Jimmie Allen , Matt James , Brian Austin Green , Iman Shumpert , and Cody Rigsby . “With ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ it’s never about who’s the best dancer,” Martin argues. “For most [fans], it’s just the best personality. And for some of them, they may rally behind that contestant because they feel like the judges were unfair to them.” And James, of course, “has ‘ Bachelor Nation ,'” whose fan base has voted their celebs through past seasons well beyond what their dance quality would suggest, “so we already know we’re in for the long haul with Matt.”

Kare also hopes “that we don’t see a lot of the great women go at the expense” of the lower-scoring male celebrities. Do you think that the upcoming two-night Disney heroes and villains event will continue whittling away at the women, or will another man land on the chopping block?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they're faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC.

