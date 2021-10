Tracy and Julie Stidham at Sullivan Field Friday night before the game enjoying a tailgate party. The Stidhams started tailgating Topper home varsity football games 20 years ago with their church youth group. However, tailgating only at homecoming games wasn’t enough, so they bought their own grill and tables and began tailgating every Topper home varsity football game with friends and family. They bring their grill and tables, paper plates and plasticware for people to use, along with something to share, usually chips and dip and veggies and cookies for dessert. The Stidhams are known for making green chili cheeseburgers for hungry teenagers, school staff, firefighters and policemen and anyone else who wanders by. Photo by John Mchale/ladailyupost.com.

