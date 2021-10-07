CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

By Kayleigh Roberts
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.

Brenda Wolfe
5d ago

this was blown out of proportion on purpose...Megan wants 'poor me'...she could have married Harry and lived the way Royals live...otherwise DON'T marry a royal. Oooooo what a tangled web we weave..when 1st we practice to deceive 🤯🥵

christine w
5d ago

They have long since stopped worrying about what will come out of their mouths after most of what they said to Oprah was exposed as lies~very publicly ~very embarrassing for Meagan and her ball and chain.

Izreal Zeus
5d ago

did people forget Prince Harry dressed up as a neo Nazi and his family had extensive connections to the Nazis during WWII?

