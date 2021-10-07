Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir
Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.www.countryliving.com
