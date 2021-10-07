Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Maine
By Michelle
Only In Maine
5 days ago
Every season in New England is fantastic, but here in Maine we’re always looking forward to winter with a mix of excitement and trepidation. Because the weather can be erratic, it’s hard to effectively plan ahead. There are a few things we know we can count on though. Cold, rainy, and grey days are a given. And chilly sunny days almost always pop up as well. Each winter is different; this year, the Farmers’ Almanac says to get ready for some cold days and a few storms.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
What’s your favorite type of winter weather here in Maine? Are you the type that runs outside at the first sign or snow? Or do you prefer to start looking for vacation rentals in Florida? If you plan on sticking around we love the idea of getting outside. In fact, winter in Maine might actually be the best time to hit the beach with these eight beautiful coastal strolls.
With summer on its way out we’ve got all eyes on a beautiful fall! The weather might still be warm, but soon enough we’ll be enjoying cozy sweaters and drinking a warm beverage. And whether that warm beverage involves pumpkin spice (you know who you are!) or it’s the same one you drink all year, you can’t deny that there’s some excitement that comes with the change of seasons. One of our favorite things to look forward to is fall foliage and we just learned what to expect for 2021! The team at smokymountains.com has a proprietary algorithm and using special data points they’re able to predict the arrival and movement of fall foliage across the country. Here’s what to expect for Maine!
