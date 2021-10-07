Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Maine

Every season in New England is fantastic, but here in Maine we’re always looking forward to winter with a mix of excitement and trepidation. Because the weather can be erratic, it’s hard to effectively plan ahead. There are a few things we know we can count on though. Cold, rainy, and grey days are a given. And chilly sunny days almost always pop up as well. Each winter is different; this year, the Farmers’ Almanac says to get ready for some cold days and a few storms.

As we leave summer behind and head into fall, we almost always have winter on the brain. Despite the cold, it's a gorgeous time to be here. But that doesn't mean we're always excited for it.

At least we can be ready for it, thanks to the Farmers' Almanac! They've been publishing seasonal weather predictions since 1818 and it's a pretty good way to mentally prepare for what might come.

This year we're told that the winter won't be one of the worst, compared to some in recent years. But, we should be prepared for cold temperatures in January.

The first part of the month will be pretty typical. Cold, but not extreme. However, beginning in the middle towards the end of January things will get significantly colder. Sleet, snow and ice will also probably make an appearance through a few storms.

Things will calm down for the start of February before ramping back up with more frigid temps and even a winter storm before the end of the month.

March will bring a mix of sunny days and storms, so we're anticipating it to be a lot like February.

Overall, it sounds like this winter won't be terribly dramatic. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't prepare for inclement weather. We've always got a backup set of cold-weather clothes in the car. And it's always a good idea to make sure you've got enough oil before a major storm is set to arrive.

What's your favorite type of winter weather here in Maine? Are you the type that runs outside at the first sign or snow? Or do you prefer to start looking for vacation rentals in Florida?