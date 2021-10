ALERTS/CONDITIONS | WEATHER APP | UPLOAD IMAGES/VIDEO | RADAR NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Flash Flood Watch goes in effect tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. and continues until Thursday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. A wide swath of heavy rain is expected from the Mexican border in south Texas all the way into Oklahoma. There is currently a moderate risk (20%-50% chance) of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance. The rainfall potential over the next seven days matches up with excessive rain risk. All this rain falls over the next 72 hours. The heaviest rain is expected starting in the morning on October 13. Several...

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO