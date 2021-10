ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Seventeen nursing homes or congregate living facilities have 100% of staffers with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 100 other facilities across the state have reached a rate of 91% or better, according to new data released by the Maryland Department of Health on Monday. “During the past ten weeks, the percentage of nursing facility staff in the state who are vaccinated with at least one dose against COVID-19 has increased by 10.1 percent,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Furthermore, the vast majority of nursing facilities are now reporting their data on...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO