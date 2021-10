October 12, 2021 – PLEASE NOTE: These are cases reported to Public Health between Friday, October 8th at 4:00 P.M. - Tuesday, October 12th at 4:00 P.M. We are sad to report the death of two of our active cases. These deaths are currently under investigation for cause of death. Our hearts go out to their friends, family, and loved ones.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO