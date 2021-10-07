Parke County Covered Bridge Festival Looking for Major Return
Many events have had what you would call comeback years this summer and fall after last year’s endless list of COVID cancellations. And one of them starts Friday, October 8th; the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival over in Rockville, Indiana. Parke County Board of Commissioners president Jim Meece says he expects a return to normal attendance levels, especially with the great weather forecast for this weekend.vermilioncountyfirst.com
