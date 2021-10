Anshu Malik made history in Oslo on Wednesday - her comprehensive 11-0 technical superiority victory over Solomiia Vynnyk of Ukraine making her the first Indian woman wrestler to make the finals of the World Championships. She's wearing that mantle lightly though. At least that's the impression you'd get if you were privy to the 20-year-old's post victory call with her father Dharamvir Malik. The chat was a very brief one. "After I congratulated her, she said she had to get back to training. She has the final to wrestle in as well so she had to cut weight once again. She's very focused. She's not thinking about making the final. She wants to win a gold," he says.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO