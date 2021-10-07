Applications for additional $450,000 in funding for Kansas crop producers are open

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the the state officials, the KDA is now accepting applications for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant H.R. 133 Stimulus Program.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that this program is in addition to the traditional Specialty Block Grant Program, which will have awards announced later in the fall.

Funds for both programs are awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that the funds are then granted to projects and organizations to increase competitive specialty crops through leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops.

These funds will help producers with research and development for specialty crops, expand availability and access to these crops and address local, regional and national challenges faced by these crop producers.

More information here.