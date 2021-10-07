These 21 movies are getting Hollywood's hopes up - and people talking - this fall
We are in the middle of a great experiment, and the multiplex is the laboratory. As movies segue to the fall and holiday awards season, from what used to be known as the summer blockbuster months - which this year boasted few bona fide hits, including "F9" and "A Quiet Place Part II," amid many more underperformers - a question hangs in the air: What does the theatergoing audience want to see?www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0