The ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Will Feature a Female Pinhead

In two months, the Ghostbusters franchise is set for a reboot once again, with the movie starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Finn Wolfhard, with most of the original cast making a return for the 2021 feature. This time around, there appears to be excitement in the air for the Paul Rudd vehicle, which can’t be said for the 2016 all-female cast film from Paul Feig. Before the upcoming Ghostbusters movie, the 2016 female-centric movie was originally the next direction for the franchise, with reported sequels expected if the movie did well at the box office. Starring Melissa McCarthy (Spy, Bridesmaids), Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984, Mother!), and Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Yesterday), the film centers around paranormal researcher Abby Yates and Erin Gilbert, who manage to find strange apparitions around the New York area. With the help of engineer Jillian Holtzmann and Patty Tolan, the four take on the tough task of battling mischievous ghouls around Times Square.

