Puzzle overhanging job market: When will more people return?

So much for Republican claims that cutting unemployment benefits would get more Americans back to work. On Labor Day, the federal government let lapse its COVID-era jobless benefits, including the supplement which provided an additional three hundred dollars per week to those out of work. The theory was that this harsh move would persuade some of the unemployed to get off their couches and take job vacancies which, according to officials figures, have been running at record levels. What happened? The Labor Department’s employment report for September, which was released on Friday, showed that the labor force—which includes people working and others actively seeking work—declined by a hundred and eighty-three thousand, precisely the opposite of what the tough-love theory had envisioned. Many economists predicted that job growth would rebound from what was seen as a weak August, but instead the level fell to its lowest of the year—a hundred and ninety-four thousand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO