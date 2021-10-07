CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WFT Trainer Ryan Vermillion Reportedly Investigated Over Prescription Drug Diversion

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Vermillion, head athletic trainer for the Washington Football Team, is reportedly being investigated over allegations he prescribed drugs to people who didn't need them. Per NBC Sports Washington, the investigation stems from the "possible diversion of prescription drugs" to people who did not have a legitimate reason to receive them.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Marijuana-related arrests decreased sharply nationwide in 2020, but not in Pa., FBI data shows

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, police estimated over 350,000 arrests reported for marijuana-related violations last year, a decrease compared to the 545,602 marijuana-related arrests in 2019. The post Marijuana-related arrests decreased sharply nationwide in 2020, but not in Pa., FBI data shows appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Denver

Former Colorado Teachers Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Now Accused In Espionage Case

DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Colorado educators will go before a federal judge on Tuesday morning after the FBI says they were caught trying to sell classified nuclear secrets. According to a spokesperson for Kent Denver School, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe worked in the science department of their high school starting in 2005. Federal law enforcement arrested the couple, who now lives in Annapolis, Maryland, over the weekend on charges related to espionage. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe (credit: CBS) Jonathan Toebbe, a former Navy Engineer, earned master’s degree in nuclear engineering at Colorado School of Mines in 2012. According to court documents, in April of...
COLORADO STATE
abc17news.com

Washington puts trainer on leave for criminal investigation

The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a spokesman calls an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club. Vermillion is in his second season with coach Ron Rivera in Washington after 18 seasons working for the Carolina Panthers. NBC Sports Washington reported federal authorities raided Washington’s practice facility last week in connection to the investigation and that Vermillion did not travel with the team this past weekend for its game at Atlanta. Rivera is expected to address the situation in a video call with reporters Monday afternoon.
NFL
wnynewsnow.com

DEA Issues Safety Alert For Fake Prescript Drugs

NEW YORK – People who buy black market opioids could overdose, but not on what they think they are taking. The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning about a high number of fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Some of the 9.5 million counterfeit pills seized this year contain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Nbc Sports Washington#Drug Diversion#American Football#Wft#Nbc Sports#Nbc 4
National football post

WFT puts head trainer on leave amid criminal probe

The Washington Football Team put Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave amid a criminal investigation into its head trainer unrelated to football. “Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team,” the team told NBC Sports in a statement. NBC...
NFL
Washington Post

Washington places trainer Ryan Vermillion on leave following DEA search of team facility

The Washington Football Team said Monday that Ryan Vermillion, its head athletic trainer and director of sports medicine, was placed on administrative leave “due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”. The announcement came after the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Va., was searched by the Drug...
NFL
Washington Times

NFLPA calls for more information about Vermillion investigation

The NFL Players Association sent a formal request to the NFL for more information about Washington placing head trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave after the Drug Enforcement Administration raided the team’s facility last week. “We believe this situation directly impacts player health and safety,” the union said Wednesday in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NFLPA Requests Information on WFT Athletic Trainer Ryan Vermillion After DEA Raid

The NFL Players Association has sent a request for information to the NFL regarding Washington Football Team head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, per ESPN's John Keim. "We believe this situation directly impacts player health and safety," the NFLPA said in a statement. "The NFLPA insisted on language in our collective bargaining agreement that obligates clubs to adhere to all state and federal laws and regulations. We look forward to learning more so we can protect our players."
NFL
cbslocal.com

COVID-19 In Maryland: 20 Hospitalized, 27 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 411 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by 0.16% to 3.88%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August...
MARYLAND STATE
rhpolice.org

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative

On Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Richmond Heights Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 20th opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to the locations listed below. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. For more information about this program, visit the DEA’s Take Back Day website.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Dept. Of Justice: Couple Facing Espionage-Related Charges Allegedly Used Pittsburgh Address In Scheme

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple out of Maryland is facing espionage-related charges after they allegedly tried to exchange confidential data to an FBI agent posing as a foreign official. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, 45-year-old Diana Toebbe, on Saturday in West Virginia. The DOJ accuses Jonathan Toebbe of attempting to contact a foreign official, who he did not know was actually an undercover FBI agent, about nuclear-powered warships. Toebbe was a nuclear engineer with the Navy. Officials allege in April of 2020, he sent a package with some of the restricted data and offered more data in exchange for payment to a foreign government. The package had a return address in Pittsburgh. Over a year, Toebbe allegedly sent SD cards with encrypted data at drop-off locations in multiple states, and the FBI said they discovered data on submarine nuclear reactors on the cards. They also accuse his wife of acting as a lookout when Toebbe would drop off the SD cards. The Toebbes will appear in federal court on Tuesday. The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Texas Man, 51, Charged In Maryland For Threatening Doctor Who Publicly Supported The COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages to a Maryland doctor who publicly supported the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Tuesday. Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, faces federal charges of threats transmitted by interstate communication related to a threatening message. According to the indictment, on July 12, 2020, Harris sent a threat from his cell phone to the doctor alleging threats that included violent statements such as “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t .… I can’t wait for the shooting to start.” “We take seriously threats and intimidation, and this charge makes clear that such conduct will be prosecuted federally,” said United States Attorney Erek L. Barron. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those making such threats.” If convicted, Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. He is due to appear in court on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. in Plano, Texas.
MARYLAND STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DEA reports alarming increase in fake prescription pills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Drug Enforcement Agency reported an alarming increase in the availability of fake prescription pills. 2 out of every 5 pills tested by the DEA contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, according to the Wausau Police Department. Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid that is to blame for the rise in overdose deaths.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy