Episode 7: Island Football: UH BYE Week, St. Louis QB A.J. Bianco, Farrington HS and McKinley's Fresh Start with former Punahou HC Kale Ane

By Keith Demolder
KITV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rainbow Warriors take a their season's first timeout! It's BYE week for Hawaii which means a little R&R before a big game against Nevada. In the meantime, LISTEN IN to another edition of the Island Football Podcast. This week's episode includes interviews with HC Todd Graham, PK Matt Shipley, DT Pita Tonga, TE Caleb Phillips and DB Khoury Bethley. PLUS a full high school football update with interviews from the St. Louis Crusaders, Farrington Governors and McKinley Tigers!

