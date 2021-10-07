Woodward, Pires & Lombardo, P.A. Commemorates Naples Office Expansion with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Naples, Florida, October 7th, 2021– Southwest Florida law firm, Woodward, Pires & Lombardo, P.A. (WPL) announces that the firm's Naples office, located at 3200 Tamiami Trail N., has expanded. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, October 5th to commemorate this expansion, as well as its milestone anniversary, celebrating 50 years this year, together with the launch of its new website (www.wpl-legal.com).
