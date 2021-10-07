TransCare Approved to Provide Advanced Life Support Services in Hillsborough County. Looks to Hire 50 Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians
Who: TransCare Medical Transportation Services (“TransCare”), a division of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, has been approved by the Board of County Commissioners to operate three Advanced Life Support ambulances in Hillsborough County. Why this is important: With the growing population of our community, the need for medical transportation...www.tampabaynewswire.com
