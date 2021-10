“The only thing bigger than his appetite was his heart.” That’s how local award-winning author Ryan Wakefield described his best friend and the pet who changed his life. “I was just sitting on a patio chair one day and next thing I know, this large, loving cat jumped up into my lap. This unexpected visitor decided right then and there that he was staying with me, and I became a pet owner.” He named his new friend Albert. “I was amazed at how large he was compared to other cats; he could easily push open my heavy sliding door when he wanted out and he even taught himself how to turn on the faucet to get a fresh drink of water.” While amusing, Ryan says it was not so funny when Albert did that when he was at work…especially when the water bills arrived.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO