After a one-year hiatus, of sorts, due to the pandemic, the grassroots community music celebration that is Pickfest returns to Boyertown this weekend. Daniel Bower, leader of the host band the Manatawny Creek Ramblers and one of the festival organizers, said last year’s event was a scaled-back affair that took the form of a fundraiser at Brakeman’s Cafe featuring Jack Murray and the Blue Tarp Wranglers.