CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

SNAP's Snapchat Rolls Out Run for Office Mini for Gen Z

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Snap Inc. ’s SNAP social media platform Snapchat recently launched Run for Office Mini, an in-app tool, to create awareness of the democratic setup in the United States to inspire the citizens to become election candidates.

The Run for Office Mini is enabled with database from BallotReady on more than 75,000 forthcoming elections at the federal, state and local levels. Snapchat users can certainly look out for potential opportunities of becoming election candidates, based on the important issues from the organizations like, City Neighborhood Board and the Township Council to School Board and State Representative.

A Snapchatter can access Run for Office through Snapchat, scrolling down on the camera screen for accessing in-app games, known as Minis or by searching Run for Office on the Snapchat platform.

This effort is likely to have positive effects on the democratic structure. It will guide young users through training programs, help them know the steps for starting a campaign, nominate friends whom they see as future leaders and also run a personalized campaign though the My Campaign Dashboard feature by filling in the deadlines and signature requirements and accessing the contact information for local election offices.

The company is also forging a partnership with the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University’s Tisch College to give a boost to this effort.

Currently, only 6% state legislators are under the age of 35, which makes the emergence of young leaders even more crucial. The Snapchat platform already reached 90% of people who are aged within 13-24 years.

So, through this Run for Office initiative, it is quite likely that young and updated people will contest for elections.

Snap Inc. Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Q0t3_0cKNhRtW00

Snap Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snap Inc. Quote

Robust Feature Updates of Snapchat Likely to Boost User Base

Snap is constantly benefiting from a spike in the usage of Snapchat. The growing adoption of Snapchat among Gen Z (13-24 years) is expected to drive daily active users in the near term. It is a larger platform than Facebook FB , Instagram and Twitter TWTR among this demography.

While  DAU increased 23% to reach 293 million, ARPU soared 76% to $3.35 in the second quarter of 2021 on a year-over-year basis. Both metrics are likely to surge in the near terms as well, driven by its constant feature updates on Snapchat.

The Snapchat platform introduced a feature called My Places to its base. This feature will recommend a user the sought-after places to visit on Snap Map along with other necessary details. Recommendations of the sites will be based on the current location of the user, usual activities and the location on the map plus the kind of places a user saved as favorites. With this new aspect, the user will also get a detailed review along with other details regarding a place.

Based on the users’ shared locations, information about the location-based traffic will also be posted. The My Places feature also helps users find out 30 million businesses.

The primary purpose of this feature is to offer a distinctive location-based experience to the users to serve their needs.

Snapchat launched another feature called Birthdays Mini to inform the users about birthdays of friends on the application. This resembles the feature, which Facebook provides on its social media platform. Through this, users will be able to see the birthdays by tweaking the settings, per the date or by zodiac signs.

This apart, Snap is actively engaging in the Augmented Reality Market. Per a MarketsandMarkets report, the global Augmented Reality Market was valued at $14.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $88.4 billion by 2026, seeing a CAGR of 31.5%.

In the first quarter of 2021, Snap had above 200 million daily users for its AR lenses. The number is likely to increase through some feature updates on the same.

Snapchat introduced filters/lenses on its interface, which enable its users to share photos and videos with their friends. The filters are themed on International Friendship Day 2021, which can be unlocked and utilized for a limited period of time. It also includes AR (Augmented Reality) games to be played by using the camera.

This presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s partnership with the cross-platform game engine Unity Software U to extend the latter’s Ad supply reach among the Snapchat advertisers is expected to have attracted ad revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .


Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Unity Software Inc. (U): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Snapchat Introduces Tool to Help Young People ‘Run for Office'

Snapchat released a tool Tuesday called Run for Office to help young people who have political aspirations learn what steps they'll need to take to run in local elections. Run for Office will help eligible Snapchat users, many of whom skew younger, find local races they are eligible for that pertain to their interests, the platform said.
ELECTIONS
petapixel.com

Snapchat Rolls Out New Ways for Creators to Make Money

Snapchat has announced new ways it plans to reward its community for creativity and content creation called Spotlight Challenges which promise cash payouts of $25,000 or more. Snap says that Snapchat Spotlight Challenges will offer users the chance to win cash prizes for creating top-performing Spotlight Snaps using specific Lenses, Sounds, or topics. The program is in addition to the “millions per month” the company says it pays out to creators globally for top-performing Spotlight Snaps.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Map#Stocks#The Run For Office Mini#City Neighborhood Board#Snapchatter#Tisch College#Consensus Snap Inc#Snap Inc
Norwalk Hour

FOMO is the main driver for Gen Z to return to the office, according to LinkedIn

With the start of the implementation of remote work just over a year and a half ago, many Mexican companies thought that this would be an ideal scheme for young employees due to its flexibility and the comfort of working from home, however, a recent study LinkedIn, which interviewed 1,023 professionals in Mexico found that Gen Zers, those between 18 and 25 years old, are eager to return to the office, as they fear that the home office will take away important experiences for their professional development.
INTERNET
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
tlnt.com

Gen Z Job-Hopping and TikTok Recruiting

On episode 82 of The HR Famous Podcast, longtime HR leaders (and friends) Tim Sackett, Kris Dunn, and Jessica Lee come together to discuss TikTok hiring, recruitment marketing on social media, and Gen Z job-hopping. Listen (click this link if you don’t see the player) and be sure to subscribe,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

Why Is Shiba Inu Crashing Today?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 26.9% lower at $0.00002245 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. What’s Moving? Over the last seven-day period, SHIB has soared 213.23%. Against cryptocurrencies with large market caps like Bitcoin and Ethereum, SHIB declined 24.69% and 26.97% over 24 hours. The so-called Dogecoin...
STOCKS
truthorfiction.com

‘Are You Concerned Someone You Know is Becoming Too Prepared?’ Facebook

AdvertisementsOn October 10 2021, a screenshot of a purported Facebook warning asking members of canning and prepper groups if they knew someone who was “becoming too prepared” was shared to Reddit’s r/comedyheaven:. becoming too prepared from comedyheaven. A nearly identical screenshot was shared to r/conspiracy in early September 2021. Appended...
RECIPES
ambcrypto.com

Despite criticism, Shiba Inu may have a ‘point’ to make

Michael Burry, the investor who is famous for accurately predicting the 2008 U.S. financial crisis, has called Shiba Inu “pointless.”. Burry’s dismissal of the DOGE spinoff is based on its inflationary supply. The meme coin’s supply is now past 1 quadrillion coins. He said,. “Just saying, one quadrillion seconds is...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Do not count out Gen Z: They’re still the Experience Generation

It’s no secret the travel and experience industry has been hit hard by this pandemic. Many have gone from calling Gen Z the experience-driven generation to writing them off as homebodies, who are now more concerned with staying on their phones than trying new experiences. However, that’s too narrow of a perspective to put on Gen Zers that are simply adapting to what’s in front of them. They are still the experience generation and marketers must find ways to relate to that, whether it’s online or in person. Let’s explore some of what makes Gen Zers special, and how we as marketers can craft experiences designed to entice and inspire.
MARKETING
yr.media

TikTok Schools Gen Z on Personal Finance

Alicia*, an art student in her late teens, started making money through her blog late last year. The only problem? She didn’t know what to do with it. She is not alone. A growing number of teens and young adults have started making money online. That’s where TikTok, the free-to-access micro-video-sharing platform, came in.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Iowa State Daily

How TikTok added a new term into Gen Z's vocabulary: cheugy

TikTok is no stranger to the influence of fashion trends. But, there may be one crucial question that you should ask yourself before trying out the latest and greatest trend: is it cheugy?. The word “cheugy” has become a very well-known term to content creators, and Gen Z. Cheugy refers...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

958
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy