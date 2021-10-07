CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

NRG Energy (NRG) Partners Google to Meet Clean Energy Goals

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

To support its clean-energy goals and a customer-focused strategy, NRG Energy, Inc. NRG with Google’s assistance has added an innovative service for customers in Texas called Nest Renew. The partnership of both companies began in 2012 with a goal to provide tech-enabled energy.

The newly-added service will allow its customers to manage and track their energy usage along with understanding sustainability issues from their homes. It will use Nest thermostats, which will help customers automatically shift their heating and cooling electricity usage to cleaner grids with slashed or zero emission. This new feature will allow energy companies to monitor energy fluctuations and make progress toward a cleaner energy future.

Transition in Energy Space

Per the U.S. Energy Information Administration release, shares of renewables in the U.S. electricity generation mix will increase from 21% in 2020 to 42% in 2050 with wind and solar being the major contributors.

NRG Energy is steadily intensifying its focus on clean generation to lower emissions. In 2019, it announced greenhouse gas reduction goals, per which it aims to achieve a 50% emission cut by 2025 and net-zero emission within 2050 from its 2014 baseline. Its planned sale of 4.8 Gigawatt (GW) fossil assets is on track to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Management also announced the retirement of 1.6 GW or 55% of the company’s PJM coal generation in 2022.

Along with NRG Energy, other electric utilities that aim to become netcarbon neutral by 2050 include Exelon EXC , FirstEnergy FE and Duke Energy DUK .

Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy have gained 30.4%, outperforming the industry ’s rise of 0.9% in the past year.

One Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .


Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC): Free Stock Analysis Report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Make hydrogen in summer to power Britain in winter, networks say

The UK could store enough power in underground reservoirs during the summer to get it through winter in future, according to a report which backs hydrogen technology.The Energy Networks Association said that by using the spare electricity generated by wind and solar farms during the summer to create hydrogen, the UK can meet its increased demand during the winter months.A report from the trade body found that there is enough space in old oil and gas fields to store the hydrogen that households and businesses will need through the colder months.The research was reviewed by British Gas owner Centrica and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

Google's Nest Renew Program Helps You Use More Clean Energy

In regions of the country with a mix of renewable and fossil fuel sources of electricity, your carbon footprint changes depending on when you put demands on the grid. Run your dishwasher when the wind is blowing or take a shower when the sun is shining, and the energy used to run your heat pump water heater is more likely to come from clean, renewable sources.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CleanTechnica

Introducing the Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator

An exciting new initiative has been created by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to catalyze the development of cybersecurity solutions for the nation’s clean energy grid of the future. The Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator brings together federal infrastructure and expertise, asset owners in the energy sector, and technology innovators in a way that has not yet been done before.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTVN.com

Secretary of Energy & Sisolak Among Participants in Clean Energy Panel

Gov. Steve Sisolak and three other governors joined Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy for a discussion about climate change. "You've been accelerating climate action in your states which is very exciting, providing hopefully a blueprint for federal policy," Granholm said. Democratic Governors Roy Cooper of...
RENO, NV
WCAX

Clean energy groups release annual energy efficiency jobs report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two national clean energy groups released their fifth annual energy efficiency jobs in America report on Tuesday, and Vermont Rep. Peter Welch is pleased with the results. The report from E4TheFuture and E2 shows data from 2020 to the first half of 2021 on energy efficiency...
BURLINGTON, VT
FraminghamSOURCE

Clean Energy Night at Exhibit A Thursday

FRAMINGHAM – There is a clean energy night at Exhibit A Brewing Company in Framingham on Thursday, October 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 81 Morton Street. The event is for Framingham residents. Program installers are hosting a night for residents to learn about clean energy, enjoy a free...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrg Energy#Energy Companies#Nrg Energy Lrb#Nrg Energy Inc#Nest Renew#Pjm#Exelon Exc#Firstenergy Fe#Duke Energy Duk#Zacks Investment Research
cbs17

NC energy bill deal aims to meet Cooper’s gas reduction goals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have announced an agreement on an energy bill that aims to meet Cooper’s goals on greenhouse gas reductions. The measure would remove most of the prescriptive actions that House Republicans laid out in an earlier version of the bill...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Clean energy from the fastest moving objects on earth

"You might want to cover your ears," a senior engineer at First Light Fusion tells me, as we gaze at a bank of screens that looks like a mini version of a Nasa control room. I reach for some ear plugs. A warning siren is sounding and a computerised voice...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

What the global energy crisis teaches us about clean energy

Something funny is happening with energy supply across the globe. In Europe, natural gas prices are spiking, with fears it will only get worse as we head into the cold winter months. As a result, countries are racing to outbid one another for supplies. In China, electricity demand has risen,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thurstontalk.com

Puget Sound Energy Awarded Clean Energy Grant

Puget Sound Energy was recently awarded a Washington State Department of Commerce grant from the state’s Clean Energy fund. The grant worth $150,000 will help PSE with analysis and preliminary design to add a renewable hydrogen and/or renewable natural gas-powered generator to a planned solar plus storage microgrid at Tenino High School.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Google
naruc.org

DC PSC's Clean Energy Summit

Description: Our Clean Energy Summit (details and registration TBA) will bring together national experts in the field to discuss state and national clean energy goals and how to meet them. We're bringing people together to find best practices for state regulatory commissions. Contact: Raj Barua, rbarua@psc.dc.gov. More Information.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Clean Energy Week was important

As a lifelong Idahoan, I’m thankful to Governor Brad Little for issuing an official proclamation recognizing September 20-24 as National Clean Energy Week in Idaho. Investing in an all-of-the-above approach to clean energy—including emerging clean energy technologies in natural gas and nuclear as well as renewables like wind and solar —is critical to protecting our natural resources while spurring job creation and economic development.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTAJ

Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. At the Hoover Dam in Nevada — one of the country’s biggest hydropower generators — production is down by 25%. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Hong Kong's Property Industry Needs Right Policies, Incentives To Meet Energy Conservation Goals

Hong Kong's property industry has the technology and expertise but needs the right regulatory framework and incentives to meet the government's green building energy conservation goals, according to JLL's head of energy and sustainability in Asia-Pacific. Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Wednesday highlighted the importance of green buildings...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Canada pledges action on methane as momentum builds for COP26

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

958
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy