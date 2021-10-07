Ignite the Fires of Revolution Today in Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6 is out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, opening the Caribbean island nation of Yara for exploration – and for the wreaking of revolutionary havoc. As Dani Rojas, a military dropout-turned-refugee-turned-freedom fighter, you’ll battle across a vast, tropical open world, using improvised weaponry and guerrilla tactics against the brutal regime of dictator Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito) and his son/reluctant protégé, Diego (Anthony Gonzalez).totalgamingnetwork.com
