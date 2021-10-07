CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ignite the Fires of Revolution Today in Far Cry 6

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6 is out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, opening the Caribbean island nation of Yara for exploration – and for the wreaking of revolutionary havoc. As Dani Rojas, a military dropout-turned-refugee-turned-freedom fighter, you’ll battle across a vast, tropical open world, using improvised weaponry and guerrilla tactics against the brutal regime of dictator Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito) and his son/reluctant protégé, Diego (Anthony Gonzalez).

Fuel The Revolution - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Fuel The Revolution. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 01:10 Assassinate Comandante Rosario 07:02 Escape 09:15 Secure the FND base.
Far Cry 6 Trailer Introduces Players to Chicharron

With Far Cry 6 just under a week away now, Ubisoft put out another trailer for the game to introduce players to another one of the game's Fangs for Hire. This time, the animal featured is Chicharrón, the punk rooster who players are able to recruit in the game to help them during their revolution against Antón Castillo. Chicharrón is just one of several animal companions players can recruit, too, so there will be plenty more to look forward to.
Far Cry 3 Not launching, Working or Responding

Is Far Cry 3 not launching or responding on your Windows PC? Here is a full guide to fix this issue. Far Cry 3 is the third part of the Far Cry series which is a first-person shooter game developed by Ubisoft. It is an old, still popular game amongst gaming enthusiasts. However, a lot of users have complained of being unable to launch Far Cry 3 on their Windows 11/10 PC. The game won’t launch or respond making them unable to play their game. It can be frustrating, especially when you are unable to fix the issue. But, no worries, this article will help you resolve the problem using several fixes. Let us checkout!
Fire and Fury - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Fire and Fury. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 00:45 Meet Julio 04:45 Follow Julio 07:40 Sabotage the Viviro Nueve Plantation 15:07 Regroup with Julio.
How to Play Far Cry 6 Early

Those with early access to Far Cry 6 all appear to be members of the press, content creators, or streamers, granted early access to prepare content, such as reviews or guides, for Far Cry 6. It seems those with early access are able to stream an early portion of Far...
Far Cry appears to be teasing… something

Ubisoft appears to be teasing a new project within Far Cry 6, as in-game QR codes reveal a baffling teaser video. Discovered by YouTuber JorRaptor, the QR code which links to the video can be found early on in Far Cry 6, hidden in plain sight on the side of an inconspicuous shipping crate.
Far Cry 6 review

What is it? Open world action FPS set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara. Reviewed on Intel i7-9700F, RTX 2070 Super, 32GB RAM. See all prices (11 found) The fictional island of Yara is as beautiful as it is predictable. There are sunny beaches, friendly locals serving street food you're somehow not allowed to buy, and sharks in the water that want to take a bite out of you. The music you hear blasting from homes and cars is upbeat, there's a constant party vibe in the air and there are wild horses you can actually ride.
Far Cry 6 – Review

Liberating an entire nation from a tyrant takes sacrifice, but in Far Cry 6, there’s no shame in having fun while at it. For this review, we’ll be taking a look at another Ubisoft original that gives you all the toys and freedom to take down a dictator with as much pleasure on the way as possible.
How To Save In Far Cry 6

Like most modern console games, Far Cry 6 uses an auto-save system to keep track of your progress. It's a tried and true system that will keep track of your progress, but there are times when you'll exit a session, return, and find yourself right back at the beginning of a mission or a military target takeover. A system that works until it decides that it doesn't want to, the save setup is one that could be fixed with a manual save option.
Far Cry 6: Is There Cross-Play?

Far Cry 6 is a big game that is even better with friends, but is there cross-play so that friends across platforms can play together?. No, there is no full cross-play in Far Cry 6. Only players on the same “family” of platforms can play together in co-op. PS5 and PS4 players can play together, as can Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, but PlayStation and Xbox cannot. PC can only play with PC.
Sundown - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Sundown. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 01:30 Reach the church in the town of Verdera 02:40 Find the sniper rifle inside the bell tower 03:10 Cutscene 06:25 Carry Alejandro to safety before he dies 09:39 Defend Philly's truck 13:10 Cutscene.
Will Far Cry 6 be on Ubisoft Plus?

Ubisoft's next major release, Far Cry 6, looks incredible so far. For starters, the amazing Giancarlo Esposito is playing the role of the Antagonist, a dictator named Anton Castillo - and the story has already hooked many from the first reveal trailer. With all of the hype approaching release day,...
Yara awaits with Far Cry 6 – the most expansive Far Cry to date

The Far Cry franchise has come a long way since the early instalments, yet whilst the series highlights of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4 are long behind it, there’s still just something about it which means gamers will be clamouring to take a look. That’s the case with Far Cry 6 – a game which provides access to the most expansive Far Cry experience yet.
Far Cry 6 Day One Patch: Today, October 7

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 is out now, which, inevitably, means there’s a launch day update to download and install. The Far Cry 6 day one patch applies to the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game; as one of the benefits of Google Stadia cloud streaming, Stadia users needn’t worry about updates. Here’s the latest on the FC6 day one update available starting today, October 7, 2021.
It’s All in the Cards: Welcome to Fortnitemares 2021

Fortnitemares 2021 is here! We don’t want you to get jump scared by all the sweet treats coming to Fortnite, so here is a guide on what to expect. Have you checked your fortune lately? Throughout Fortnitemares 2021, fortune telling cards will reveal what legendary monsters and classic Fortnite characters (with Halloween twists) will be creeping their way into the Item Shop.
Ranking Every Far Cry Game

Here are all the Far Cry games, from worst to best. Far Cry Vengeance (Wii – 2006) The only critically reviled game of the bunch, Vengeance was a Wii-exclusive remake of Far Cry: Instincts, and it just wasn't good at all. Like a number of Wii ports of other console games, Vengeance had interesting controls, but ugly visuals and dumb A.I. resulted in what's far and away the worst way to play Far Cry.
Far Cry 6 is a waste of potential

Yara, the Cuba-inspired region in which Far Cry 6 takes place, is introduced as a “tropical paradise frozen in time.” Its people once raised arms to overthrow a dictator, but now, his son Antón Castillo (voiced by Afro-Italian actor Giancarlo Esposito) is following in his footsteps, deploying the military in every corner and disposing of anyone who isn’t what he calls a “True Yaran.” History begins to repeat itself through abusive and exploitative practices, while the country burns and progress is measured in blood. And like its island setting, Far Cry 6 feels like history repeating itself — a perfect showcase for how Far Cry as a whole is frozen in time.
