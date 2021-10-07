CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Burger King, Impossible Foods team up again; this time its for nuggets

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurger King is slated to be the first fast-food chain to test Impossible Foods’ plant-based chicken nuggets. Starting Oct. 11, the fast-food chain – owned by Restaurant Brands International – will test the plant-based nuggets in three select markets: Des Moines, Iowa; Boston and Miami. Ticker Security Last Change Change...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These 5 Popular Foods Are Disappearing From Shelves Nationwide

After bounding back with a summer surge, experts are once again becoming optimistic that the current decline in COVID-19 case numbers could be the beginnings of the end of the pandemic. But even as the tides begin to turn against the virus, some of the disruptions it has caused in the world are still having a significant effect on everyday lives—especially when it comes to shortages of specific essential items. Now, food manufacturers and grocery stores are warning that certain popular foods are disappearing from shelves across the U.S. as lingering supply chain issues make it harder to keep items stocked, CNN Business reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

Burger King just launched its ‘Gourmet Kings Range’

Burger King, home of the Vegan Royale, the Whopper, and those flame-grilled patties. You know the one. If you don't, they've been around since 1954 so where have you been?. Anyway, as of today, they're taking the burgers to a new, more aspirational level. Here's introducing the ‘Gourmet Kings’ Range, the burger flipper’s new premium section of the menu.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
mashed.com

We Tried Burger King's New Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets. Here's How It Went

It would be a huge understatement to say that ghost peppers are spicy. They're not the world's hottest pepper, sure, but they're up there. Ghost peppers are certainly hot enough to be painful, hot enough to be the subject of a dare, and hot enough to boil water. Well, maybe not that last one, but believe us when we say that they're seriously hot.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impossible Burger#Chicken Nuggets#Food Drink#Impossible Foods#Burger King North America#Beyond Meat#Kroger#Albertsons#The Associated Press
EatThis

This Dine-In Burger Chain Will Expand With 300 New Locations

Following the footsteps of Wendy's, BurgerFi, and dozens of other fast-food and dine-in restaurant chains, TGI Fridays will be expanding its reach with hundreds of new locations through ghost kitchens. The chain announced that its burgers, steaks, and iconic appetizer plates will be available at 300 ghost kitchens operated by...
RESTAURANTS
brandeating.com

Review: Burger King - Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets

Burger King's Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets feature crispy-fried white meat chicken nuggets with the added spicy heat from "fiery ghost peppers. An order of eight cost me $1.49. Burger King's Ghost Pepper Nuggets were moderately spicy with a heat that lingered in my mouth a fair bit. It built up...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
albuquerquenews.net

New Burger King menu offers vegan chicken nuggets

MIAMI, Florida: Burger King will become the first fast-food chain to serve vegan nuggets, beginning Monday at its restaurants in Des Moines, Iowa, Boston, Massachusetts, and Miami, Florida, for a limited time. Made from soy and sunflower oil, with a crispy breadcrumb coating, the vegan chicken nuggets will be cooked...
MIAMI, FL
CBS LA

McDonald’s Thanks Southern California’s Teachers With Free Breakfast All Week

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s McDonald’s restaurants are showing their appreciation for teachers and educators with free breakfast all week. (credit: McDonald’s) Teachers, administrators, and school staff are all eligible for a free breakfast starting today through the end of the week at participating locations. To get their free breakfast, a school worker just needs to show valid work identification during breakfast hours between 5 and 11 a.m., and they can choose between an Egg McMuffin, a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit; or a sausage biscuit. Each meal comes with a medium McCafe hot or cold iced coffee or a medium soda, along with hash browns, all served in a classic Happy Meal box. The Thank You Meal is limited to one person per day. McDonald’s is also calling on its fans to share their own stories of an extra special teacher, principal or other educator on social media with the hashtag #ThankYouMeal.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

7 Fast-Food Chains That Are On a Quiet Decline

Fast food is, in some ways, evolving more quickly than ever. The pandemic forced the industry's hand, leading many power players to turn to new technology, ghost kitchens, and menu updates that may have taken years to get to otherwise. By and large, nimble fast-food joints were able to find success despite the odds being stacked against them.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

McDonald's New Happy Meal Might Be The Most Shocking Change They've Ever Made, Like Ever

McDonald’s just gave notice to its customers that its Happy Meals will look a little different soon. No, the Illinois-based fast food chain announced won’t be taking away the french fries (phew), but they *are* taking away the plastic toys. While the 80s kid in us is sad to see the dolls and cars we collected in our youths disappearing from the McDonald’s experience altogether, we are lovin’ the company’s sustainability efforts.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy