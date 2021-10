The eight seniors on Marist's girls soccer team know exactly what it will take to get to the end of the line this season. Now they just need to make it a reality. The Spartans have advanced to the Class 4A state finals in each of the last two seasons but came away empty-handed both times — a 1-0 loss to Woodburn in 2019 and a 6-5 penalty shootout loss to North Marion during last year's abbreviated spring season.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO